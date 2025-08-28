CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Lowered to $490.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $515.00 to $490.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $462.41.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $422.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $242.25 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,801,606.89. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,592,632.43. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 20.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike by 23.8% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.