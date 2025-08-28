Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $83.77 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $649.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $631.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $650.58. The company has a market cap of $654.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

