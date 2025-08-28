Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.27, Zacks reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.91%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 2.2%

BBW stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.35. The company has a market cap of $773.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Build-A-Bear Workshop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 6,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $339,160.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 123,318 shares in the company, valued at $5,980,923. The trade was a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $1,429,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 291,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,321,377.65. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,248 shares of company stock worth $2,276,383. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

