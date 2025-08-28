Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 66,558 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 66,558 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $86,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 39,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Members Trust Co boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 23,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 141,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. MSH Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $25.08 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 91.49%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.