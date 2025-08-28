Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 474 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $480,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,995,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 117,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,718,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $312.71 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $228.52 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.33 and its 200 day moving average is $296.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

