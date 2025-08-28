Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,448 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,371,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,628,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,902,000 after buying an additional 1,840,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $168.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

