Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.46, for a total value of $245,968.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,013.72. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,615.76. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,286,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.96.
View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Williams-Sonoma Q2 Results Prove Its Buy-and-Hold Quality
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.