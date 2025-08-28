TD Capital Management LLC Has $167,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.63 and a 200-day moving average of $175.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.19.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. The trade was a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.92, for a total value of $6,497,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,462,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,281,408.64. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,719 shares of company stock worth $47,223,172. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

