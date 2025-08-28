BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BILL from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.85.

Get BILL alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

BILL Trading Up 13.0%

Shares of BILL stock traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,047. BILL has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -391.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%.The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. Analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This trade represents a 16.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,735.60. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BILL by 3,947.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BILL by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.