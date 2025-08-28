Wolfe Research Issues Positive Forecast for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.97.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.41. The stock had a trading volume of 82,059,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,892,625. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $264,033,000 after purchasing an additional 405,894 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

