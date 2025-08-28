Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 3,370 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $33,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI opened at $255.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $257.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.33. The stock has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 101.02%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

