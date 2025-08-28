Tema Etfs LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Tema Etfs LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 835.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.1% of Tema Etfs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 94,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,972,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

