Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $2.68 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 47.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $82,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 206,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $75,652,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.52.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $408.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total value of $404,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,416.59. The trade was a 20.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

