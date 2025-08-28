Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

COO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Cooper Companies stock traded down $9.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cooper Companies has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $112.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 840.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 96,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 86,322 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 311,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

