Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $4.44 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,160 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $783,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 67.8% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 495,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,091,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 385,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.95 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius Research raised NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

