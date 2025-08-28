Cape ANN Savings Bank Purchases 385 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $698,787,000 after buying an additional 838,689 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 156.7% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,107,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $166,128.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 647,578 shares in the company, valued at $65,003,879.64. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,673 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.59.

WMT opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.50. The firm has a market cap of $766.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

