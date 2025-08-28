Trexquant Investment LP Sells 13,313 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 13,313 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $51,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wormser Freres Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $131.39 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.33. The company has a market cap of $228.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

