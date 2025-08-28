MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $5.81 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,306,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,872,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,350,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,835 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,734,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,551,000 after acquiring an additional 59,079 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,509,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,381,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,912,000 after acquiring an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.