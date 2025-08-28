Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 40,914 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $102,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.15 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

