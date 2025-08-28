Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 73.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.10.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $351.61 on Thursday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.31 and its 200 day moving average is $320.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.