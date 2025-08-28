Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $112.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $104.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.