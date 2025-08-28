Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $82.00. The stock had previously closed at $69.60, but opened at $63.87. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nutanix shares last traded at $64.36, with a volume of 2,894,986 shares.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.47.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,740. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,075. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,491,492 shares of company stock worth $421,797,778 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 138.74, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.95.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

