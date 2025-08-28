Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,685 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,451 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $417,842,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,266,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after acquiring an additional 807,748 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $318.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.03. The firm has a market cap of $522.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $319.25.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

