Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 879 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 155.9% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,571 shares of company stock worth $4,335,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $199.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Roth Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.