NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Stock Position Increased by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,697,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,655,512,000 after buying an additional 262,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,770,000 after buying an additional 1,336,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,896,000 after buying an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,165,748,000 after buying an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

