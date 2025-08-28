Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 40.4% in the first quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.02, for a total transaction of $2,046,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,989. This represents a 75.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,390. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $349.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.59 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

