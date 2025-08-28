Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Acquires 690 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 422,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,391,308. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total value of $7,465,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $422.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.49. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $242.25 and a one year high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.48 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (up from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.37.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

