Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) versus Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Financial Analysis

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) and Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Perspective Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Perspective Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -8.35% -41.81% -9.56% Perspective Therapeutics -4,096.66% -27.40% -23.16%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perspective Therapeutics has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dynatronics and Perspective Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Perspective Therapeutics 0 1 7 3 3.18

Perspective Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $12.56, indicating a potential upside of 245.50%. Given Perspective Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perspective Therapeutics is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dynatronics and Perspective Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $33.60 million 0.03 -$2.70 million ($0.78) -0.11 Perspective Therapeutics N/A N/A -$46.51 million N/A N/A

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Perspective Therapeutics.

Summary

Perspective Therapeutics beats Dynatronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. It also offers physical therapy and rehabilitation products, which include therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes; and power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and retail distributors and equipment manufacturers. It also exports its products in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Perspective Therapeutics

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of [212Pb] VMT01 in combination with nivolumab in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and positive MC1R imaging scans. The company was formerly known as Isoray, Inc. and changed its name to Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2022. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

