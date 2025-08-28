The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 206,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $75,652,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $408.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $406.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.52.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,930.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,348,365.30. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

