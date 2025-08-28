Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Has $237.35 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 915,830 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 24,178 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Tesla were worth $237,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,200. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,757,390. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $349.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $202.59 and a one year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.31.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

