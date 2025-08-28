Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for North American Construction Group (NOA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA):

8/26/2025 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/15/2025 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at CIBC to a “neutral” rating.

8/15/2025 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2025 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/14/2025 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2025 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0872 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

