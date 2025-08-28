ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1346 per share on Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 655.1% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Price Performance
SIXS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $50.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.82. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88.
