Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Truist Financial's target price suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Five Below from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.74.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $144.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.06. Five Below has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $988.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $719,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,027.58. The trade was a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,080. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,200 shares of company stock worth $1,740,209. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 26,340.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,361 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 494.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 977,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $110,834,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 433.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,668,000 after buying an additional 626,077 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

