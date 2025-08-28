Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,689 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $356.35 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.04 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.37. The stock has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%.The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 20.500-20.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.58.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

