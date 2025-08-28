Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 163,778 put options on the company. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately90% compared to the typical volume of 86,227 put options.

NYSEARCA:XLE traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $89.07. 2,698,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,558,463. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.36. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $74.49 and a 52 week high of $97.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 588.2% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 470.7% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

