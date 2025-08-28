CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,513,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 848,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,851,000 after buying an additional 204,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $68.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $70.46. The company has a market capitalization of $296.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.