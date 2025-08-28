CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $489.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $520.00 to $489.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.66.

Shares of CRWD opened at $423.34 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $242.25 and a 1 year high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,385,060.86. This represents a 44.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total value of $5,412,350.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at $105,272,781.10. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

