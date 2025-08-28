Graney & King LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Graney & King LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $573.49 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $583.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $560.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.76.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

