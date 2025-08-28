SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Position Boosted by TD Capital Management LLC

TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 114.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2%

GLD stock opened at $312.71 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $228.52 and a one year high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.76.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

