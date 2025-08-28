Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $371.00 to $343.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $555.00 price objective (up from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.66.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $422.49 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $242.25 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of -612.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total value of $983,037.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,592,632.43. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.