Piper Sandler Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $450.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRWD. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $460.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $7.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $430.12. 4,706,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,244. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $242.25 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $463.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.74 and a beta of 1.13.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the sale, the director owned 774,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

