Trexquant Investment LP Has $26.57 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $616,375,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4,158.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,824,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,110 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14,731.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,796,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.43.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $155.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.70 and a 12-month high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,930. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.