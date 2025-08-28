CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,189,547,000 after acquiring an additional 904,328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,342,000 after purchasing an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,028,000 after purchasing an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of DIA stock opened at $456.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $443.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $457.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

