D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $224,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 37,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $272.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.21 and a 52-week high of $279.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

