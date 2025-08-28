Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $90.79 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,171,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 2.8% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $90,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 101,162 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,847,614 shares of company stock valued at $724,868,593 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ANET opened at $133.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $150.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.07.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

