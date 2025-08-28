Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Sells 6,184 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $42,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,618,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,591.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 73,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,055 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.92.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $258.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.44%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,059 shares of company stock worth $11,060,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

