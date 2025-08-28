OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $207.08 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358,857 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 327,933 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.8% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $207,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 319.7% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $216,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 626,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,547,399.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,966 shares of company stock worth $9,858,673 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $96.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day moving average of $95.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $766.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

