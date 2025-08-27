Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 3,034 Shares of BlackRock $BLK

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2,466.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 17,142 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.50, for a total transaction of $19,207,611.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 61,369 shares in the company, valued at $68,763,964.50. The trade was a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,180.00 to $1,170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,140.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,092.57 and its 200-day moving average is $994.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $773.74 and a 52 week high of $1,171.89. The firm has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 15.53%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

