B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $211.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.