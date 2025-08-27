Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8%

PEP opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $179.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

